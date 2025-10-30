Bihar Elections 2025: 10 Key Battleground Seats That Could Decide The Outcome | In Photos

As Bihar heads into the 2025 Assembly elections, the political battleground is heating up with high-profile candidates, shifting alliances, and caste dynamics influencing every move. From Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary switching seats to Tejashwi Yadav defending his family turf, each constituency tells a story of power, legacy and strategy. Key seats like Sasaram, Gopalganj, Lakhisarai and Raghopur are witnessing intense face-offs between alliance-backed heavyweights of the NDA and Mahagathbandhan, making them crucial to the election outcome.

Alongside seasoned politicians, the 2025 polls also bring new faces and surprising entries from folk singer Maithili Thakur debuting on a BJP ticket to Tej Pratap Yadav’s dramatic rebellion under his new party banner. From prestige battles to multi-corner contests, and rematches rooted in personal rivalry, these constituencies capture the shifting pulse of Bihar’s politics. This photo gallery takes you through the key seats to watch where every frame reveals a story unfolding on the ground.

Have a look at these key seats of Bihar Election.

(Note: Some of the photos used here are taken from ANI)