Bihar Elections 2025: Can Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Secure a Win as an Independent from Karakat?
Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, contested independently from Karakat in the Bihar Elections 2025 after missing party tickets.
Independent Candidate from Karakat
Jyoti Singh, a dynamic and bold female personality in the political circuit. This is the independent candidate from Karakat assembly constituency during the Bihar elections of 2025.
Background and Personal Details
She is the spouse of the famous Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh. She is 30 years old and has completed the 12th grade. She has also declared assets worth ₹18.8 lakhs and doesn’t have a criminal record.
Political Context
Mrs. Jyoti Singh took this step of participating in the elections as an independent candidate after the leading political parties, such as NDA and Mahagathbandhan, turned her down for a ticket.
Campaign and Support
The engagement of voters in the Rohtas district, along with the association with celebrities, made her campaign a noticeable one.
Legal Controversy
An FIR was lodged against her during the campaign for alleged breaches of the electoral code of conduct, which included staying at a hotel with outsiders without authorization.
Election Day and Voting
The electorate of her constituency, Karakat, was called upon to cast their votes on November 11, 2025, and her electoral performance was closely scrutinized.
Significance
She had confirmed the power of celebrities and grassroots political rivalry in the versatile electoral landscape of Bihar.