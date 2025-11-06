LIVE TV
  • Bihar Elections 2025: Citizens Turn Out in Large Numbers to Cast Their Vote – See Photos

Bihar Elections 2025 saw enthusiastic voter participation across age groups. From masked voters to creative wall art, citizens celebrated democracy by turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.

November 6, 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Voting in Action
1/8

Voting in Action

Voters across Bihar come out for the first phase of 2025 Assembly Elections.

Long Lines at Polling Places
2/8

Long Lines at Polling Places

People wait in long lines at polling locations under the sun; everyone is committed to partake in shaping Bihar’s political future by voting.

First-Time Voters Excited
3/8

First-Time Voters Excited

Young voters vote for the first time; they can be seen proudly marking voting ink on the tops of their fingers.

Women Stand Strong
4/8

Women Stand Strong

Women show up in droves from rural and urban areas, showing there is a strong female voice in the democratic process in Bihar.

Masks Worn at Polling Places
5/8

Masks Worn at Polling Places

While there were many people around, the citizens were following COVID norms by wearing a mask and a distance while exercising their democratic right.

Art for Awareness – Mural Benefit to Encourage Voting
6/8

Art for Awareness – Mural Benefit to Encourage Voting

Murals, murals and more murals! Bright colored murals and wall paintings are up in towns encouraging people to vote, adding the creative aspect to the election process in Bihar.

Unity in Diversity
7/8

Unity in Diversity

Farmers, students, all people are gathering peacefully to continue to vote, thus strengthening the foundation of democracy.

Discalimer
8/8

Diclaimer

This article is based on visuals and reports from polling stations during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Images are used for representational and informational purposes only.

