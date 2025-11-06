Bihar Elections 2025: Citizens Turn Out in Large Numbers to Cast Their Vote – See Photos
Bihar Elections 2025 saw enthusiastic voter participation across age groups. From masked voters to creative wall art, citizens celebrated democracy by turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.
Voting in Action
Voters across Bihar come out for the first phase of 2025 Assembly Elections.
Long Lines at Polling Places
People wait in long lines at polling locations under the sun; everyone is committed to partake in shaping Bihar’s political future by voting.
First-Time Voters Excited
Young voters vote for the first time; they can be seen proudly marking voting ink on the tops of their fingers.
Women Stand Strong
Women show up in droves from rural and urban areas, showing there is a strong female voice in the democratic process in Bihar.
Masks Worn at Polling Places
While there were many people around, the citizens were following COVID norms by wearing a mask and a distance while exercising their democratic right.
Art for Awareness – Mural Benefit to Encourage Voting
Murals, murals and more murals! Bright colored murals and wall paintings are up in towns encouraging people to vote, adding the creative aspect to the election process in Bihar.
Unity in Diversity
Farmers, students, all people are gathering peacefully to continue to vote, thus strengthening the foundation of democracy.
Diclaimer
This article is based on visuals and reports from polling stations during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Images are used for representational and informational purposes only.