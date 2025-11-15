Bihar Elections 2025: How Bhojpuri Stars Fared in the Poll Battle
The 2025 Bihar elections saw several Bhojpuri stars entering the political arena, but most struggled to convert their popularity into votes. While Maithili Thakur secured a notable victory, big names like Khesari Lal Yadav and Ritesh Pandey faced disappointing defeats. The results show that star appeal alone isn’t enough without strong local support and political groundwork.
Bhojpuri Celebrities in Bihar Politics
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, a number of celebrities from the Bhojpuri entertainment world entered the fray, including Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Ritesh Pandey.
Maithili Was the Only Celebrity Who Won
Singer Maithili Thakur was among the few celebrities who ran as a BJP candidate in the Alinagar constituency and won.
Khesari's First Election Run Died
Actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav ran on an RJD ticket to represent Chapra and lost badly, despite his celebrity status.
The Vote Gap Killed Khesari
Khesari received 79,245 votes, but lost to Chhoti Kumari of the BJP, who received 86,845 votes.
Ritesh Pandey's Shot is Over
Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey ran for the Jan Suraaj Party in the Kargahar constituency and received almost no votes.
Star Power Does Not Translate to Voter Trust
Both Khesari Lal Yadav and Ritesh Pandey showed popularity but were unsuccessful — which could mean local matters and party trust was more valuable than star power.
Only One Celebrity Crossed the Horizon
Despite three prominent Bhojpuri stars entering the election, only Maithili Thakur was successful. This illustrates how difficult it is to be successful in electoral politics, even for famous entertainers.
What Their Results Mean for Bhojpuri Politics
The 2025 Bihar elections suggests that while star power grabs attention, it may not be sufficient — as ground game, voter trust, and the politics of party were still essential for long-term success in politics.