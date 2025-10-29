Bihar Elections: 12 Photo IDs Approved By Election Commission For Voting | FULL LIST
Planning to vote in the Bihar Elections 2025? Check the full list of 12 valid photo IDs and documents accepted by the Election Commission.
Aadhaar Card
A distinct identification number given out by UIDAI, regarded as genuine proof for identifying voters throughout the nation.
MGNREGA Job Card
A photo-based official card created under the MGNREGS scheme, i.e., Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.
Passbooks with Photograph
Passbooks issued by banks or post offices showing account holders' pictures and used to confirm their identity.
Health Insurance Smart Card
A health and ID verification smart card issued either by the Ministry of Labor or through the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.
Driving License
A government-approved driving license that not only permits the holder to drive but also serves as ID, having the name, picture, and signature of the holder.
PAN Card
Permanent Account Number card given by the Income Tax Department, for which financial as well as ID purposes of identification.
Smart Card issued by RGI
A card issued under the National Population Register (NPR) has both personal identifying and demographic particulars.
Indian Passport
A formal document granted by the Government of India for overseas travel and personal identity verification.
Pension Document with Photograph
A document showing the status of the pensioner with a photograph, which acts as a valid identification document.
Service Identity Card
Employees' photo identity cards issued by the Central/State Governments, PSUs, or Public Limited Companies.
Official Identity Card
An identification issued by the government for Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly, or Legislative Council members.
Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card
A card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment to disabled persons as a way of proof of identity.