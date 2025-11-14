Bihar Elections 2025: Top 7 Candidates Leading In Trends
Bihar Election 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive political battles in recent years. Key leaders from major parties are preparing aggressive campaigns to secure voter trust ahead of the pole. Here’s a list of all the leading candidates in the Bihar Election 2025.
Tejasvi Yadav
Tejasvi Yadav is the leader pf the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He continues as a key opposition figure in Bihar politics, championing issues related to employment, development, and social justice.
Tej Pratap
Tej Pratap Yadav is the founder and leader of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), a newly formed poltical party in Bihar.
Khesari Lal Yadav
Khesari Lal Yadav is a renowned Indian actor, singer, dancer and model primarily associated with the Bhojpuri film industry. He is a running candidate for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the 2025 Bihar Election.
Methari Thakur
Methari Thakur, also known as Maithili Thakur, is a candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting from the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district, Bihar.
Samrath Chaudhary
Samrath Chaudhary is a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and currently serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.
Mangal Pandey
Mangal Pandey is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and has served as the health minister of Bihar. He was also the BJP Bihar state president from 2013 to 2017.
Osama Shahab
Osama Shahab is a candidate from the Rashtriya Janata Dal contesting in the elections from the Raghunathpur constituency in Siwan district.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.