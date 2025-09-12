Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Reveal a Side You’ve Never Seen Before: In Stunning Pictures!
Bill Gates needs no introduction. Co-founder of the tech giant Microsoft, he was the world’s richest person for a number of years. An American by nationality, Gates is known for his charity and philanthropic work with his organization Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Bill Gates married Melinda in 1994, but the two opted for a divorce in 2021. The couple has three children, Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.
Their eldest, Jennifer, is a medical doctor; Rory leads a private life, away from cameras and social media; and Phoebe, the youngest, is active as an entrepreneur and advocate.
In this article, we take a look at some standout moments of Phoebe Gates, Bill and Melinda’s most media-savvy child.
Phoebe Gates: Early Life and Academics
The official name of the youngest in the Gates family is Phoebe Adele Gates. Born in Seattle, Washington, she was a student at Lakeside School and later completed her graduation from Stanford University in 2024. She has a degree in Bachelor of Science in Human Biology and African Studies.
Phoebe Gates’ Fashion Startup
Gates joined hands with Sophia Kianni in 2023 to co-found Phia, a platform for digital fashion. Kianni was her roommate at the Stanford University. Launched in beta in late 2024, the platform offers help to shoppers to discover deals while making more sustainable and eco-conscious choices.
Championing Women’s Health Rights
Phoebe is an active supporter of women’s health and reproductive rights and regularly teams up with organizations such as Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA). In 2024, it named Phoebe as “Rising Reproductive Freedom Champion.” Other than this, she has shared her thoughts at events like Goalkeepers and Global Citizen NOW. Vogue and Teen Vogue have published essays written by her on gender equality.
Inside Gates’ Podcast Journey
In April 2025, Gates and Kianni introduced The Burnouts, a podcast on Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. The show dives into their journey as young entrepreneurs, sharing the highs and lows of building a startup. Gates calls it an honest look at entrepreneurship, aimed at motivating and supporting aspiring women in business.
Arts and Personal Life
Phoebe Gates studied at the School of American Ballet and Juilliard in New York City. She previously dated Arthur Donald for two years before they ended their relationship.