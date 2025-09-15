Binge Alert: 6 Most-Awaited Netflix Series Making a Comeback in 2025
Netflix is bringing back six fan-favorite reality and unscripted series in 2025, including Squid Game: The Challenge, The Mole, Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, and Love Is Blind. These returning shows promise more drama, romance, and high-stakes competition, keeping audiences hooked with thrilling twists, emotional connections, and intense challenges. Fans can expect excitement, strategy, and romance in the new seasons.
Squid Game: The Challenge – Season 2
456 new contestants face high-stakes games for a $4.56 million prize in this intense competition.
The Mole – Season 2
Twelve players work together to add money to a pot, while one secretly sabotages them.
Perfect Match – Season 2
Singles from various Netflix shows compete to find love and influence in a tropical villa.
Too Hot to Handle – Season 6
Singles form deeper emotional connections while avoiding temptations to win a grand prize.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – Season 3
Couples on the verge of marriage face challenges to decide if they're ready to commit.
Love Is Blind – Season 9
Singles engage in blind dating experiments to form lasting connections and decide on marriage.
Disclaimer
Release dates are subject to change. Streaming availability may vary by region, and content is for entertainment purposes only.