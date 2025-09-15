Binge Alert: 6 Most-Awaited Netflix Series Making a Comeback in 2025

Netflix is bringing back six fan-favorite reality and unscripted series in 2025, including Squid Game: The Challenge, The Mole, Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, and Love Is Blind. These returning shows promise more drama, romance, and high-stakes competition, keeping audiences hooked with thrilling twists, emotional connections, and intense challenges. Fans can expect excitement, strategy, and romance in the new seasons.