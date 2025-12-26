LIVE TV
  Binge Alert: The Best OTT Releases This Friday You Can't Ignore

Binge Alert: The Best OTT Releases This Friday You Can’t Ignore

The streaming lineup for today, Friday, December 26, 2025, is headlined by the highly-anticipated series finale of Stranger Things, Keerthy Suresh’s funny action-comedy Revolver Rita, and ZEE5’s captivating love story Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat with a twist.

Published By: Published: December 26, 2025 10:10:53 IST
Stranger Things (Season 5, Vol 2) | Netflix
Stranger Things (Season 5, Vol 2) | Netflix

Stranger Things (Season 5, Vol 2) | Netflix

The Hawkins saga reaches its epic conclusion as Eleven and her friends face a final, high-stakes showdown against Vecna to close the gates to the Upside Down forever. This volume covers the final three chapters of the series, bringing a decade-long journey to an emotional end.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat | ZEE5
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat | ZEE5

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat | ZEE5

This intense romantic thriller follows Vikramaditya (Harshvardhan Rane), the son of a powerful politician, whose love for a movie star (Sonam Bajwa) spirials into a dangerous obsession. After a successful theatrical run, this musical drama explores the thin line between passion and madness.

Revolver Rita | Netflix
Revolver Rita | Netflix

Revolver Rita | Netflix

Keerthy Suresh stars in this quirky action-comedy about Rita, an ordinary woman whose life is thrown into chaos after her family accidentally kills a powerful gangster. To protect her loved ones, Rita must transform from a simple fast-food worker into a brave protector navigating a web of crime and confusion.

Cashero | Netflix
Cashero | Netflix

Cashero | Netflix

This unique Korean superhero drama follows a modest government employee who discovers he gains incredible physical strength based on the amount of cash he carries. He must balance his newfound powers with his financial struggles while fighting a greater evil looking to steal his abilities.

Cover-Up | Netflix
Cover-Up | Netflix

Cover-Up | Netflix

An gripping investigative documentary centered on renowned journalist Seymour Hersh, who has spent decades uncovering major military and government secrets. The film uses his personal notes and documents to reveal the high stakes and dangers of modern political journalism.

