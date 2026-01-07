Bipasha Basu SHOCKING Controversies Exposed: Ugly Fights, Bold Statements & The Dark Side of Bollywood Fame
Bipasha Basu has always been known for her bold image and fearless choices in Bollywood. Behind the glamour her journey was filled with rumours uncomfortable headlines and whispered controversies. From shocking allegations to industry gossip and constant judgment her name often surfaced in stories that exposed the darker side of fame. These lesser known controversies show how Bipasha Basu remained in the spotlight even when she chose silence.
Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo
In 2007, a photo of Basu kissing football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Lisbon went viral and generated substantial media speculation about their relationship. Basu clarified that the image was taken at an "opportune moment" and was taken out of context.
Strained Relationship with Katrina Kaif
Basu and Katrina Kaif who worked together on the film Race did not get along on set, a tension Basu admitted was real. She hinted that the rivalry might have been related to their respective boyfriends at the time (John Abraham and Salman Khan) but maintained it did not affect their professional work.
Messy Breakup with John Abraham
After a high profile nine-year relationship, Basu and John Abraham's breakup in 2011 was quite public and acrimonious. Basu openly spoke about feeling "abandoned" and experiencing a lot of pain while Abraham was reportedly dismissive when asked about her future wedding plans at a public event years later.
"Beti" Remark Controversy
An old interview clip of actress Mrunal Thakur resurfaced in 2025 where she made body shaming remarks about Basu, asking if a co star wanted to marry a "manly" girl with muscles. The comments led to significant social media backlash against Thakur to which Basu responded with a cryptic message on female strength and body positivity.
Mika Singh Production Dispute
Singer Mika Singh accused Basu of being unprofessional and difficult during a film project he produced, leading to public accusations from both sides about demands and producer respect.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available media reports online discussions and social media speculation. No claims are intended to harm reputations and readers are advised to treat rumours as unverified information.