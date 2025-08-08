Bipasha Basu Looking Hot: Sexy Looks That Will Leave You Stunned
Bipasha Basu has always been a fashion icon, known for her bold and fierce fashion choices. In the 90s, she was the main character wherever she went. Here are the top 7 Bipasha Basu looks that will leave you stunned.
Bipasha in backless top
Bipasha is wearing a yellow top with lace tie in the back. She paired it with denim blue shorts and brown long boots. Her wavy hair and bold makeup makes her look wild and fierce.
Sexy cowgirl Bipasha
Bipasha is wearing a red leather skirt with a basic white tank top. She paired it with a thick deep brown belt and long brown boots (fur on top of them). To match all this, she wore a brown hat too.
Energetic Bipasha
Bipasha is wearing a micro blue top with micro black denim shorts. Her abs are visible and maintain her fierce feminine vibe. The top says "energetic". She's not wearing any jewelry so the outfit can speak for itself.
Denim and daring Bipasha
Bipasha is wearing a dark blue denim jacket with light blue denim shorts and a black innerwear underneath. Her black long heels compliment the look. She looks like she is a sexy racer girl.
Golden Bra Bipasha
Bipasha is wearing a sexy golden colored bra with a unique style. She paired it with denim jeans and a matching golden belt. She is also wearing a silver waist chain which cuts the outfit perfectly. She looks dominating in this outfit.
Wet Bikini Bipasha
Bipasha is wearing a white tank style bikini with a white flair cover up. In one picture, she's wet and looks like she just came out of the ocean. She looks like a sexy mermaid in this beachy vibe.
Black sporty bikini look
Bipasha is wearing a black bikini with a thick white lining. She wore a long chain and a black bracelet to match this look. Her look is again, very intimidating and fierce.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.