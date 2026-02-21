BLACKPINK Hits 100 MILLION Subscribers on YouTube, Becomes First Artist to Achieve Historic Milestone | Know Members, Famous Songs & Concert Dates For 2026
BLACKPINK has officially crossed the 100 million YouTube subscribers mark, becoming the first artist channel ever to reach this historic milestone. The achievement proves their unstoppable global power, with billions of views and one of the most loyal fanbases in the world. From K-pop idols to worldwide pop icons, the team continues to dominate music, fashion and digital platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about the famous K-pop group Blackpink.
Why is the group named BLACKPINK?
The name combines “black” (strength, confidence, power) with “pink” (femininity, beauty). It reflects the idea that they are more than just pretty visuals as they represent talent and strength.
Latest News: BLACKPINK Hits 100 Million YouTube Subscribers
BLACKPINK became the first artist channel in the world to cross 100 million subscribers. The milestone was reached nearly 9 years after launching their channel in 2016. YouTube awarded them a rare Red Diamond Creator Award to celebrate the achievement. The record proves their massive global fanbase and digital dominance.
Members of BLACKPINK
Jisoo- vocalist & visual; also active in acting and solo music.
Jennie- main rapper & vocalist; global fashion icon.
Rosé- main vocalist; known for emotional voice and guitar skills.
Lisa- main dancer & rapper; global dance and pop icon.
The group debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK Famous Songs
• Ddu-Du Ddu-Du- breakthrough international hit.
• Kill This Lov- powerful anthem & record-breaking MV.
How You Like That- viral comeback hit.
Pink Venom- billion-view global smash.
Shut Down & Boombayah- fan favourites.
Jump (2025)- comeback track tied to their latest era.
BLACKPINK Concerts and Tours in 2026
BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour (2025–2026) ran across Asia, Europe & North America. The stadium tour concluded in January 2026 in Hong Kong. Their Tokyo Dome shows and stadium concerts drew massive global crowds. New music releases in 2026 could lead to additional performances and events.
Disclaimer
Subscriber counts on YouTube change in real time. The milestone information regarding BLACKPINK crossing 100 million subscribers is based on recent reports and publicly visible channel data at the time of writing. Official figures and rankings may vary slightly as numbers continue to update. Readers are advised to check BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel for the latest count and announcements.