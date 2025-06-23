Live Tv
Blake Lively 7 Must-Watch Films

Blake Lively has evolved from her breakout role in Gossip Girl to a versatile film star, known for bringing emotional depth and poise to both big-budget and indie movies. She captivates audiences as a shark‑attacked surfer in The Shallows and as a mysterious femme fatale in A Simple FavorBlake Lively’s 7 Must-Watch Films

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
1/7
1/7

All I See Is You – Gina’s Vision Restored

A still showing Gina (Blake Lively) adjusting to sight after her operation—highlighting the moment her world begins to reshape and her marriage shifts

2/7
2/7

A Simple Favor – Mysterious Disappearance

A stylish, atmospheric still from A Simple Favor, featuring Stephanie and Emily in a tense moment—capturing the film’s chic, mysterious tone.

3/7
3/7

It Ends with Us – Lily’s Journey

Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) in her vibrant Boston flower shop, poised between her dreams and the painful realities of her changing relationships.

4/7
4/7

The Age of Adaline – Blake Lively as Ageless Adaline

A graceful image of Blake Lively as Adaline, showcasing her timeless elegance and the character’s emotional restraint amid changing eras

5/7
5/7

The Shallows – Nancy Stranded and Defiant

A gripping scene featuring Nancy (Blake Lively) perched on a rocky outcrop, gazing warily at the dark waters around her—capturing her isolation and the escalating danger of her situation.

6/7
6/7

The Town – Romance Amid Crime

A dramatic still featuring Doug and Claire in a hushed, intimate scene, underscoring the moral conflict at the film’s core.

7/7
7/7

Gossip Girl – Scandal Never Sleeps on the Upper East Side

A chic cast portrait of the new generation of Upper East Side alumni from Gossip Girl, capturing their poised outward appearance amidst underlying drama fueled by unseen gossip.



