Blockbuster 2025 Up To August: From Chhaava To Sky Force
Bollywood’s Blockbuster Year!
2025 was a phenomenal year for Bollywood, with films captivating audiences globally and smashing box office records. From historical epics to romantic musical and action thrillers, Bollywood delivered a diverse range of hits that resonated with fans worldwide. With new talent, franchise favorites, and emotionally charged stories, Indian cinema provided its staying power and ability to deliver high octane entertainment that appeals to all.
Chhaava: A Blockbuster Hit
It was released in February, Chhaava became the highest grossing Hindi film of the year, ranking approx rs. 600 crore domestically and approx rs. 780-809 crore worldwide. This movie of Vicky Kaushal caught a lot of fame and love by fans.
Saiyaara: A Romantic Hit
This romantic musical drama starring Gen Z celebrities Ahaan and Aneet Padda was released in July, and become the second highest grossing film of 2025. It collected approx. Rs 327-350 crore worldwide. This film created so much hype, so the Gen-Z audiences got mad over this successful movie.
Housefull 5: A Comedic Success
In its two versions (5A and 5B), Housefull 5 delivered solid comic entertainment and earned about Rs. 237-303 crore worldwide, placing it among the top five Hindi films of the year. Although some outlets flagged lower net profitability, it was a commercial success.
Raid 2: A Thrilling Sequel
Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgan, Vaani Kapoor, and Ritesh Deshmukh grossed approx. Rs. 243 crore globally. This crime thriller had a robust opening and maintained strong earnings through word of mouth.
Sitaare Zameen Par: An Emotional Blockbuster
Aamir Khan's much anticipated release performed exceptionally, earning about Rs. 235 crore worldwide and ranking it as one of the top Hindi grossers of 2025. This movie got mixed reviews by some saying it's not up to the hype.
Sikandar: A Consistent Performer
Released in late March 2025, Sikandar amassed around Rs. 176 crore globally, placing it comfortably within the top six Hindi hits of the year. Despite mixed reviews, it delivered consistent box office returns.
Sky Force: An Action Packed Hot
A high octane action film released midyear, Sky Force earned roughly rs.168-169 crore worldwide, securing its spot as one of 2025's top grossing Hindi Films. Its thrilling action sequences and strong performances made it a box office success.
