Blockbusters Ahead: Five Must-Watch Movies Hitting Screens In Second Half Of 2025
Bollywood is all set bulk to hit the screens with a terrific TTS “War 2” scheduled to hit Indian theaters on August 14, 2025. The awaited action thriller features the dashing Hrithik Roshan back in his cult bell Implementacion promises a furor more intense and sprawling intervention than it had before. Further shining the light on the result excitement base is the South Indian MIME superstar Jr. NTR added into the frame neither would leave audiences craving for an exhilarating touch during filming serenely anticipated before NET. “Enberg holds” unending hype as a sequel but would alter the Indian action film entirely, Presentation-closet credits and sceneries, action channelizing the high-oct artery thoroughgoingly based performances. Excitement is building over the bean bags of heads turning for one of the greatest blockbuster releases of coming year, which also promises to be mandatory viewing for anyone interested in the action-espionage subgenre. Let’s take a look at five upcoming bollywood
Dhadak 2 (August 1, 2025)
This romantic drama is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in a poignant story exploring societal challenges through the lens of a budding romance.
War 2 (August 14, 2025)
A highly anticipated action-thriller, "War 2" continues the high-octane spy saga with Hrithik Roshan reprising his role and a new addition in Jr. NTR, promising explosive action and thrilling espionage.
Baaghi 4 (September 5, 2025)
The latest installment in the popular action franchise, "Baaghi 4" brings back Tiger Shroff for more adrenaline-pumping stunts and intense combat sequences, as he takes on new challenges to fight for justice.
Jolly LLB 3 (September 19, 2025)
This legal comedy-drama sees Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly characters go head-to-head in a courtroom, promising a blend of humor, social commentary, and compelling legal battles.
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 (October 2, 2025)
Serving as a prequel to the blockbuster "Kantara," this film delves into the origins and mythology of the mystical world, with Rishab Shetty returning to explore the deep-rooted traditions and folklore of the region.
Love & War (December 25, 2025)
Directed by the acclaimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Love & War" is an epic romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, promising a visually stunning and emotionally rich tale of love, conflict, and passion.