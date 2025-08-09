LIVE TV
  • Body Wash vs Body Scrub: Which Is Better for Your Skin Care Routine?

Body Wash vs Body Scrub: Which Is Better for Your Skin Care Routine?

Body wash and body scrub serve different purposes in skincare. Body wash cleanses and hydrates daily, while body scrub exfoliates, removing dead skin cells for smoother skin. For best results, use body wash daily and scrub 1–2 times a week based on your skin type.

August 9, 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
1/7

Body Wash

At least daily to cleanse and hydrate while eliminating sweat, dirt and bacteria. It cleans and leaves your skin's moisture unbalanced.

2/7

Body Scrub

Used once a week or twice is good. It helps to remove the dead skin cells, uncovers pores and opens your skin for the smoother, fresher surface.

3/7

How to Use Body Wash:

Usually like a body wash to cleanse, hydrate and soften your skin and prevent it from drying & irritation. Use at least daily in the shower.

4/7

How to Use Body Scrub:

Gently massage into damp skin once, twice or three times a week for exfoliating and for your skin to absorb treatment products for skin health.

5/7

A Better Routine for Healthier Skin:

1. Body wash, 2. Body Scrub, 3. Lotion.

6/7

Key Takeaway

The two products are reliant on each other, while the body wash is providing daily care a body scrub provides care or periodic renewedness.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Always choose skincare products suited to your skin type and consult a dermatologist for specific concerns.

