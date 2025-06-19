Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater

As the intensity of the climate changes, several Indian cities are witnessing record-breaking temperatures. From deserts to urban heat islands, here are the 10 hottest cities in India this year. 

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 19, 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
1/10

Phalodi- The Furnace of India

Phalodi continues to rank among the hottest in 2025 for India’s all-time highest temperature being 51°C in 2016. With temperature rising above 49°C again this summer, it is the hottest in 2025 as well.

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
2/10

Nagpur- The Sizzling Orange City

Summer temperatures are being pushed beyond 47°C in Nagpur Central location due to dry conditions, making it one of the hottest urban areas this year.

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
3/10

Churu- Where Sand Meets Scorch

Churu, often called the Gateway of the Thar desert hit 48 to 49°C. Again in 2025, maintaining its reputation as a heat wave capital.

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
4/10
Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
5/10

Jhansi- Historic City, Blazing Summers

Jhansi struggles with high temperatures and water scarcity. Located in Bundelkhand, summer 2025, so its peaks at 47°C in the city.

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
6/10

Delhi- India's Urban Heat Island

The capital of India cross 47.8°C this year, with the heat waves lasting for 10 days. Concrete, pollution, and dense population makes it unbearable.

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
7/10

Khajuraho- Beyond Temples, It's Blazing Hot

Khajuraho, the Heritage town recorded over 46.7°C this summer. Affecting tourism and daily life alike, this two is one of the city’s in the hottest list.

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
8/10

Prayagraj- Where River Can't Cool the Heat

Despite its river confluence, Prayagraj regularly faces extreme heat. 2025 saw it hit 47°C again.

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
9/10

Barmer- Desert Winds, Extreme Heat

Another desert city, Barber hit high of 48°C this year. Struggling with dryness and intense sunlight, this Rajasthan city is one of the hottest cities.

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image
10/10

Tips To Beat The Heat Wave

In order to beat the scorching heat of the sun, stay hydrated, avoid peaks, sunlight hours, specially during 3:48 PM. Wear light colouring clothes, and keep indoors whenever possible. Add SPF 30+ to your routine and climate changes to stay protected.



Disclaimer: Temperature data is based on publicly available reports and weather forecasts from 2025. Actual readings may vary slightly by location and time. This gallery is for informational purposes only.

Boiling Cities of India: Where Summer 2025 Feels Like a Heater - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?