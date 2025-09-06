From Ananya Panday to Disha Patani: 9 Bold and Sexy Bollywood Actress Inspired Bodysuits That Gen Z Can’t Handle

LIVE TV
Bollywood divas never miss a chance to turn heads with their bold and sexy bodysuits. From Ananya Panday to Disha Patani, Bollywood actresses have made bodysuits a hot fashion statement. If you are looking for fashion inspiration that is bold, sexy, and trendy. So take a look at these 8 Bollywood-inspired bodysuits that Gen Z can totally copy. 

Mrunal Thakur
1/10

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur looks stunning in a deep green bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline and thin straps. She layered it with a beige leaf print shirt.

Pooja Hedge
2/10

Pooja Hedge

Pooja Hedge looks screaming hot in a black bodysuit with black zebra straps velvet design. Her ensemble complements her toned body and sexy curves.

Janhvi Kapoor
3/10

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
turns heads in a blue bodysuit with a red and orange border around the neck and waist. She paried it with a denim blue wide-leg jeans.

Manju Venkat
4/10

Manju Venkat

Manju Venkat stuns in a black bodysuit, which complements her bikini line. She layered it with a black denim jacket.

Ananya Panday
5/10

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is giving full Gen Z vibes in a white bodysuit featuring a round neck and half sleeves. Her sleek legs are worth the hype.

Mouni Roy
6/10

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looks glamorous in a black bodysuit with cutouts around the waistline. Her bodysuit features thin straps and a round neckline.

Disha Patani
8/10

Disha Patani

Disha Patani wears a Neone bodysuit with a deep, round laced neckline. She paired it with a denim blue jeans.

Avneet Kaur
9/10

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur looks sexy in a velvet bodysuit with a deep sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder. She opts for net leggings for the bottom.

Disclaimer
10/10

Disclaimer

The images and outfits featured in this photo gallery are for fashion and style inspiration only. All photos belong to their respective owners, and we do not claim rights over them. The content is created for informational and entertainment purposes.

