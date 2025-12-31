Bold, Beautiful, Unstoppable: Malti Chahar The Sexiest Bigg Boss 19 Contestant’s Style Moments
Malti Chahar, a former engineer who has now moved to acting, became extremely popular by being one of the most prominent contestants in Bigg Boss 19. She is known not only for her viral “IPL Mystery Girl” nickname but also for her strong character and down-to-earth nature.
Birth and Roots
Born in 1990 in Agra to an Air Force officer, she grew up in a disciplined household alongside her cricketer brother, Deepak Chahar. Her childhood was marked by frequent moves due to her father's military postings and a home life centered around sports.
Educational Background
She attended Kendriya Vidyalaya in Agra before completing a B.Tech in Software Engineering from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow. Despite her technical degree, she chose to pivot into the creative world of acting and filmmaking.
Pageantry Success
Her early fame began with winning the Miss India Earth 2009 title, which served as a major stepping stone into the glamour industry. She later achieved further recognition as the second runner-up and "Miss Photogenic" at Femina Miss India Delhi 2014.
Viral Fame
Known as the "CSK Mystery Girl," she became a viral internet sensation during the IPL 2018 season for her animated support of the Chennai Super Kings. This overnight social media fame helped transition her career from modeling into mainstream Bollywood and reality TV.
Early Career Struggles
She faced strict parental expectations, including a requirement to keep a "boy-cut" hairstyle until the 11th grade to focus on becoming an IPS officer. She has often spoken about sacrificing her personal interests and celebrations to support the family's focus on her brother's cricket career.
Health and Personal Resilience
She has candidly shared her battle with adenomyosis, a chronic condition causing severe pain that often required hospitalization during her time in the Bigg Boss house. Despite this, she reached the Top 6 of Bigg Boss 19, earning praise for her calm and grounded personality.