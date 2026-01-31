Bold Outfit At A Sensitive Moment: Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Bold Look While Paying Shraddhanjali To Ajit Pawar

Bollywood drama queen Rakhi Sawant once again grabbed headlines after she was heavily trolled on social media for her appearance while offering shraddhanjali to senior politician Ajit Pawar. Her bold & body hugging outfit during a solemn moment sparked massive online backlash and turning the incident into a viral controversy.