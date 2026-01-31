LIVE TV
  • Bold Outfit At A Sensitive Moment: Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Bold Look While Paying Shraddhanjali To Ajit Pawar

Bold Outfit At A Sensitive Moment: Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Bold Look While Paying Shraddhanjali To Ajit Pawar

Bollywood drama queen Rakhi Sawant once again grabbed headlines after she was heavily trolled on social media for her appearance while offering shraddhanjali to senior politician Ajit Pawar. Her bold & body hugging outfit during a solemn moment sparked massive online backlash and turning the incident into a viral controversy.

Published By: Published: January 31, 2026 11:29:56 IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Moment That Sparked Controversy
1/6
Bold Outfit At A Sensitive Moment: Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Bold Look While Paying Shraddhanjali To Ajit Pawar

The Moment That Sparked Controversy

Rakhi Sawant was spotted by paparazzi while offering shraddhanjali to Ajit Pawar. The actress addressed the media, shared her condolences, and spoke emotionally about the situation which quickly drew public attention.

Rakhi Sawant’s Statement
2/6

Rakhi Sawant’s Statement

During her interaction with the media, Rakhi praised Ajit Pawar calling him a respected leader. She also made emotional remarks that soon started circulating widely across social media platforms.

The Outfit Under Fire
3/6

The Outfit Under Fire

Rakhi wore a maroon body hugging dress paired with boots, where her nipples were visibly drawing public attention and many netizens felt the outfit was inappropriate for a condolence event. Photos and videos from the spot went viral within minutes.

Debate Over Sensitivity Vs Personal Choice
4/6

Debate Over Sensitivity Vs Personal Choice

The incident once again ignited a debate online that should celebrities follow a certain decorum during sensitive moments or is public scrutiny crossing the line? As usual, Rakhi Sawant remained at the center of divided opinions.

Social Media Backlash
5/6

Social Media Backlash

Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook users trolled Rakhi mercilessly, questioning her fashion choice during a serious moment. Many users accused her of seeking attention, while others defended her right to dress as she wishes.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on media reports and social media reactions. The information is for entertainment and informational purposes only and does not intend to hurt sentiments or spread misinformation.

