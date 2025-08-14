LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025

Bollywood’s 80s and 90s fashion is coming back! Iconic styles from denims to scarves are now inspiring latest trends. From Rekha to Aishwarya Rai, here is a list of 7 bold styles that are trending again in everyday fashion of 2025:
By: Last Updated: August 14, 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
1/8

Statement Scarves and Dupattas

Thin dupattas or scarves are perfect for an effortless retro flair. It works with both fitted tops and crop tops. It gives a stylish street-style vibe for those who want to recreate 90s Bollywood fashion.

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
2/8

Bold Jewelry of Rekha

Rekha used to wear oversized necklaces and chunky gold hoops that are back in style. This statement jewellery adds a glamorous touch to both party and casual wear. It mixes different metals and textures and creates a bold and catchy vibe.

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
3/8

Headbands and Hair Accessories

Wide headbands made a major comeback this year. They are perfect for keeping hair in place with a retro flair. They can be paired with casual streetwear outfits easily.

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
4/8

Bootcut and Flared Jeans

These jeans are slightly flared at the bottom and add a vintage silhouette to your look. They are trending again, paired with crop tops or tank tops. It works well with sneakers and heels both!

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
5/8

Statement sunglasses

These "futuristic sunglasses" are back as fashion statements. Bold and quirky frames add a funky vibe to the look. They look classy yet playful at the same time.

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
6/8

Denim-on-denim outfits

Double denim looks are coming back in trend with modern twists. You can combine a denim jacket with jeans or a skirt to experiment with your new retro look. Mix and match styles work perfectly in this case.

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
7/8

Fishnet Stockings and Patterned Legwear

Fishnet stockings add an edgy vibe to the look. It can be layered under shorts, skirts or even ripped jeans. It pairs well with chunky shoes or boots for a bold, street style look.

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery
Bollywood 80s and 90s Fashion: The Comeback Of Vintage Trends In 2025 - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?