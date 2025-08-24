From Madhuri Dixit To SRK: Top 6 Bollywood Comebacks That Are Too Hot To Miss!
Bollywood icons never fail to surprise fans with their bold roles. Whether it’s OTT or big screens, they prove that age does not slow them down! From powerful heroes to iconic divas, here is a list of 6 celebrities who have bounced back hotter than ever:
Kareena Kapoor Khan
She took a break when she was pregnant and made her comeback with Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). She also entered the OTT world with Jaane Jaan (Netflix,2023).
Rani Mukerji
Rani left the film industry for a long time. She made a strong comeback with Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Her emotional and powerful performance was praised by her fans.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa focused on fitness for many years and came back to the film industry with Hungama 2 in 2021. She still manages to impress with her charisma and angelic presence.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan took a 4 year break after his movie Zero (2018). He gave massive blockbusters including Pathan, Jawan and Dunki, proving why he is the King Khan.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri gave many blockbusters in the 90s. But recently, she returned on OTT with The Fame Game (2022). She received praise for her glamorous performance.
Fardeen Khan
He was absent from the film industry for over a decade. He made his comeback with his stunning return in Heeramandi (2024). His fans welcomed him back and praised his performance like always.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.