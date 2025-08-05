Caught on Camera: 5 Celebrity Kisses That Were Not In The Script
Some on screen kisses are planned, but not all. Many bollywood actors and actresses have surprised their co-stars with unscripted kisses. Here are 5 celebrities who were not able to control the urge to kiss their co-star passionately!
Ranveer Singh
During one intense scene in Ram Leela, Ranvir reportedly leaned in and kissed Deepika Padukone unscripted. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to keep the take because it felt so raw and real. It added to the chemistry the film is famous for.
Emraan Hashmi
Already known for kissing scenes, he was caught kissing more passionately than planned in a Murder 2 scene. Sources say that Emraan didn't break character as the kiss was choreographed (not fully). The scene stayed and he got the tag of "serial kisser".
Radhika Apte
Radhika has admitted that she stays deeply in her character and lets instinct take over in emotional scenes. During Ahilya, one kiss was spontaneous. Fans praised her raw expressions and boldness.
Shahid Kapoor
In one scene with Shraddha Kapoor, a kiss happened which was not in the script's early drafts. Shahid surprised everyone with a kiss that was later approved by the director. It fits the film's haunting tone perfectly.
Mahira Khan
Not in a film, but there was a bold commercial shot with Emraan Hashmi that went viral for its unexpected kiss. It was not a part of the original storyboard, but both the actors accepted it was consensual. The ad went viral across both India and Pakistan.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.