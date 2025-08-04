Bollywood Actors Who Rejected Iconic Film Roles
Have you ever thought that one day you will get to know if your favourite Bollywood movies had different actors in them? Sounds weird, right? Yes, some of the most iconic roles in Bollywood movies were offered to other celebs first, but they turned them down. Now, we can’t imagine those roles being played by someone else, but here’s a look at actors who said no to legendary roles.”
Sholay
Sholay is one of the iconic movies in Hindi Cinema, directed by Ramesh Sippy. Whether we talk about its remarkable characters or unforgettable songs, Sholay has left a mark on our hearts. This movie would be incomplete without the iconic character Gabbar Singh, who was played by Amjad Khan. But do you know it was first offered to Danny Denzongpa? Due to his prior commitments, he could not be a part of the movie, and the Director Ramesh Sippy cast Amjad Khan.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara gives us major friendship goals, directed by Zoya Akhtar. But do you know? Hrithik Roshan, who played Arjun, a compulsive workaholic, was reportedly offered to Shah Rukh Khan first. But due to date issues or maybe personal reasons, it didn’t happen.
Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai
Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, a debut movie of Hrithik Roshan, gained him massive popularity. The movie is directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, who reportedly was in talks with Bobby Deol for the role. Due to date issues, Bobby couldn’t do it and the role was given straight to Hrithik Roshan.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Bajrangi Bhaijaan, an emotional and heartwarming story directed by Kabir Khan. The star cast features Salman Khan, who played the role of an innocent man, Pavan, but reportedly this role was first offered to Amir Khan by the movie writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. Amir Khan didn’t come on board, so the makers went with the Legendary actor Salman Khan, who provided that innocence in that role.
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kal Ho Naa Ho was a successful movie by director Nikhil Advani in his directorial debut. Blockbuster starcast and songs are still making waves among the audiences. But do you know? The role of Aman Mathur, portrayed by 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan, was initially written for Salman Khan. According to reports, Karan Johar had Salman Khan in mind, but it couldn’t materialize with him, and Shah Rukh came on board for the role.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the iconic, legendary, and blockbuster movies, directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut. You‘ll be shocked to know that Raj Malhotra in DDLJ was portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan was first offered to Saif Ali Khan, who declined the role. Later, it went to Aamir and Salman Khan, but in the end, the role was taken by Shah Rukh. who redefined the romance genre and made that movie, one of the longest-running films.
Disclaimer
The information presented in this article is based on various media reports, interviews, and public sources. Casting choices mentioned here are based on industry buzz and may not have been officially confirmed by the actors or filmmakers involved.