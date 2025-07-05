Bollywood Actors Who Were Caught in Extra-Marital Affairs

When you think of Bollywood stars, images of their ‘happily ever after’ lives often come to mind. Their on-screen portrayals of unwavering loyalty and deep love for their partners set high ideals. However, the reality can be quite different.

Many of these celebrities were once regarded as the most devoted husbands until rumors of their ‘alleged affairs’ with new romantic interests surfaced. Join us as we explore the stories of some Bollywood heartthrobs who strayed from their marital vows.