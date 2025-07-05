Bollywood Actors Who Were Caught in Extra-Marital Affairs
When you think of Bollywood stars, images of their ‘happily ever after’ lives often come to mind. Their on-screen portrayals of unwavering loyalty and deep love for their partners set high ideals. However, the reality can be quite different.
Many of these celebrities were once regarded as the most devoted husbands until rumors of their ‘alleged affairs’ with new romantic interests surfaced. Join us as we explore the stories of some Bollywood heartthrobs who strayed from their marital vows.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan shot to fame with the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and married his childhood sweetheart Reena at 21, enjoying a 15-year marriage. However, he later had an affair with Kiran Rao, the assistant director of Lagaan, which led to his separation from Reena. Recently, Aamir and Kiran announced their split but expressed their commitment to co-parenting and remaining a family.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha
This renowned superstar, known for his impeccable image, cannot be overlooked in discussions of Bollywood infidelity. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, once romantically involved, now rarely acknowledge each other, but their past affair was widely known, particularly as it unfolded behind Jaya's back. The film Silsila is believed to reflect this real-life love triangle involving Amitabh, Jaya, and Rekha. Thankfully, Jaya chose to stay with Amitabh despite the scandal, leaving many to wonder how she accepted her unfaithful husband back.
Govinda's Affair with Rani Mukerji
Govinda, the beloved king of comedy and dance in Bollywood, has been happily married to his wife Sunita for nearly 31 years, with two children to their name. However, their marriage faced challenges, particularly during the filming of Hadh Kar Di Aapne in 2000, when Govinda became involved with Rani Mukerji. He reportedly showered her with expensive gifts, including cars and diamonds, and even found himself in a compromising situation at Rani's home when a journalist visited.
Aditya Pancholi with Kangana Ranaut
Aditya Pancholi seemed to have a perfect marriage with Zarina Wahab until his affair with Kangana Ranaut made headlines. He not only acknowledged his infidelity but also admitted to relationships with others. Despite the shock it caused Zarina, their bond proved resilient, allowing them to reconcile and restore normalcy in their relationship.
Saif Ali Khan's Marital Journey
Saif Ali Khan married the much older Amrita Singh when he was quite young, but after 13 years together, they divorced. The split was largely due to Saif's affair with Italian model Rsa Catalano. Following his divorce, he dated Rosa for a couple of years, but now he is happily married to Kareena Kapoor (Bebo).
Dharmendra and Hema Malini: A timeless love story.
Dharmendra was initially happily married to Prakash Kaur, but his search for his "dream girl" led him to Hema Malini. Their love story began on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan and blossomed after their chemistry in Sholay. The couple married in 1980, converting to Islam since Dharmendra's first wife refused to divorce him.