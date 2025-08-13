LIVE TV
  • 7 Chic Office Wear Looks Inspired by Bollywood Actresses

7 Chic Office Wear Looks Inspired by Bollywood Actresses

Bollywood actresses not only give us festive outfits info they also give perfect formal chic office wear outfit inspirations. From tailored pantsuits to classy midi dresses, take a look at the top 7 chic office wear outfits that balance professionalism with fashion. 

By: Last Updated: August 13, 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
7 Chic Office Wear Looks Inspired by Bollywood Actresses
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan exudes professionalism in black straight pants with a matching jacket. She paired it with a white crop top and classy silver bangles.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is giving perfect inspo for a summer chic office wear outfit. She wore a baby pink straight pants with a matching jacket. She paired her ensemble with multi color statement dangles.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday


is giving boss babe energy in a grey linen corset effect top with matching pants and jacket. This outfit is perfect to turn heads in the office.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks glamorous in a chic pastel yellow suit. Her ensemble includes straight pants with a matching jacket and a contrasting maroon choker.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone


looks elegant and professional in a plain white shirt with balloon sleeves. She paired it with plain black pants.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a perfect inspiration for office wear, her white mini dress with a matching full sleeves jacket is worth the hype. She paired it with gold statement jewellery.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor often sees in simple attire, her black slim-fit top and straight matching pants are simple and elegant. This dress is perfect for a comfy day in the office.

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational and style inspiration purposes only. All images, outfit ideas, and references to Bollywood actresses are based on publicly available appearances and belong to their respective owners. No copyright infringement is intended, and this content is not officially associated with any celebrity mentioned.

Tags:

