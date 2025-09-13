LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ageing Like A Fine Wine: Malaika Arora Hottest Bikini Looks That Will Spark Your Desire

Ageing Like A Fine Wine: Malaika Arora Hottest Bikini Looks That Will Spark Your Desire

Malaika Arora, known for her bold fashion choices and timeless charm, continues to captivate audiences with her sizzling appearances. Her glamorous style, combined with unmatched confidence, makes her one of the most admired fashion icons in Bollywood. Here are seven of her hottest looks that raised the temperature online.

By: Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 1:12 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Unmatched Boldness By The Pool
1/8

Unmatched Boldness By The Pool

Malaika exuded pure glamour in a daring photoshoot that perfectly balanced elegance and sensuality, making headlines across social media platforms.

Glamorous By The Beach
2/8

Glamorous By The Beach

Malaika stunned fans with a breathtaking photoshoot near the ocean, radiating sensuality and elegance while effortlessly embracing a bold and fearless vibe.

Bold Sunset Vibes
3/8

Bold Sunset Vibes

Striking a powerful pose against a sunset backdrop, Malaika left her fans in awe, showcasing her confidence and charisma with a smoldering look.

The Iconic Glam Shoot
4/8

The Iconic Glam Shoot

In this viral moment, Malaika turned heads with her fierce expressions and bold energy, creating one of her most unforgettable looks ever.

Radiance That Captivates
5/8

Radiance That Captivates

Her confident stance and radiant aura in this shoot mesmerized fans, proving that Malaika continues to reign as a bold style queen.

Timeless Glamour and Heat
6/8

Timeless Glamour and Heat

With her signature poise and smoldering charm, Malaika showcased why she is celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most glamorous personalities.

The Viral Sensation
7/8

The Viral Sensation

This particular look became an instant internet sensation, cementing Malaika’s reputation as a fearless fashionista who never fails to impress her fans.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only. Children below the age of 18 should avoid this.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS