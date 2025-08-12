LIVE TV
  • Bollywood Actresses’ Boldest Viral Towel Looks That Broke the Internet

Bollywood actresses often raise the temperature with their daring looks. Whether for magazine shoots or social media posts, their bold avatar in a towel stuns their fans. Let’s take a look at their sultry and unforgettable style with a bathrobe twist. 

By: Last Updated: August 12, 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
1/7

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra always turns up the heat, whether it’s her Andaaz towel scene or a photoshoot in a towel. Her wet hair and shiny body look mesmerizing.

2/7

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a '90s diva in an orange towel. Her rosy pink makeup and wavy curls complement her look.

3/7

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif serves a sultry pose in one of her bold photo shoots. Her curvy body and sleek legs are grabbing all the attention.

4/7

Elli Avram

Elli Avram created a buzz on the internet after her recent pictures in a towel. She looks absolutely beautiful in her post-shower picture with no makeup.

5/7

Neha Malik

Neha Malik often opts for bold avatars, her sizzling hot photoshoot in a towel is all over the internet. Her sultry pose is screaming glamorous.

6/7

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan stunned her fans once in her hottest photoshoot. For this photoshoot, she opts for minimal makeup and a curly side partition bun.

7/7

Disclaimer

The images and descriptions in this photo gallery are based on publicly available photos and media coverage. All credits for the pictures go to their respective owners and photographers. This content is intended for entertainment and fashion feature purposes only.

