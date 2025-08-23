From Jaya Bachchan to Sharmila Tagore: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Worked While Expecting

LIVE TV
Several Bollywood actresses have courageously continued filming during pregnancy. From action packed scenes to emotional performances, they proved that dedication and resilience can overcome challenges. These stories highlight how passion for cinema and professional commitment remained stronger than physical hurdles, inspiring countless fans. Their journeys break stereotypes, showing that pregnancy is not a limitation but a testament to strength and determination.

August 23, 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
Jaya Bachchan- Filming during early pregnancy

She famously continued working on Sholay and Chupke Chupke while pregnant with her first child, subtly using her saree to hide her baby bump.

Juhi Chawla- Managing work through both pregnancies

Juhi worked on these films during both pregnancies, even shooting Jhankaar Beats while seven months pregnant, proving her dedication to acting.

Kajol- Balancing motherhood and acting

She balanced her second pregnancy seamlessly while filming We Are Family, managing both her role and motherhood with grace.

Alia Bhatt- Global projects during pregnancy

Alia continued filming for both her Hollywood debut and her Bollywood project while expecting her first child, showcasing global commitment.

Deepika Padukone- Action sequence while expecting

Deepika reportedly shot the intense climax for this Sci-fi epic while pregnant, maintaining her performance without pause.

Kalki Koechlin- Working through early trimesters

Kalki concealed her pregnancy during the filming of the series Bhram, often battling nausea while working through her first trimester.

Hema Malani and Sharmila Tagore- Embracing work during motherhood

Hema Malini continued her role on Razia Sultan during pregnancy. Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore filmed numerous films- including Yakeen, Aradhana, Beshram- across all three of her pregnancies, showcasing remarkable resilience.

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on publicly available data.

