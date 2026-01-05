LIVE TV
  Bollywood Actresses Looking Sexy After 40 Proving Age Is Just a Number

Bollywood Actresses Looking Sexy After 40 Proving Age Is Just a Number

These Bollywood actresses prove that boldness, beauty and hotness grow stronger with age. From movie screens to red carpets, they continue to grab attention effortlessly.

Published: January 5, 2026 13:34:08 IST
Hot Bollywood Actresses Above 40
1/7
Bollywood Actresses Looking Sexy After 40 Proving Age Is Just a Number

Hot Bollywood Actresses Above 40

Here's a look at actresses who are redefining what "sexy after 40" truly means in Bollywood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- 52 years
2/7

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- 52 years

Her facial features and elegance remains unmatched even today. She continues to dominate red carpets with regal fashion choices.

Kareena Kapoor Khan- 45 years
3/7

Kareena Kapoor Khan- 45 years

She effortlessly balances glamor with real-life confidence. She openly embraces age without chasing unrealistic standards.

Katrina Kaif- 42 years
4/7

Katrina Kaif- 42 years

She maintains a strong fitness routine that clearly reflects on screen. Her confidence and calm aura stand out in recent appearances. She has evolved from just glamor to performance-focused roles.

Tabu- 54 years
5/7

Tabu- 54 years

She is known for choosing bold, age appropriate and powerful roles. Her acting depth has only grown stronger over the years. She commands respect across generations of cinema.

Malaika Arora- 51 years
6/7

Malaika Arora- 51 years

She sets major fitness goals with her disciplined lifestyle. She looks confident, unapologetic and comfortable in her skin.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is based on public appearances, media reports, and audience perception. It does not intend to judge, rank, or compare individuals on the basis of age or physical appearance. The term “aging like fine wine” is used as a popular expression to appreciate confidence, experience, and continued relevance in the entertainment industry.

Tags:

