  From Gym Shorts to Sports Bra: 9 Hot Gym Wear Looks of Bollywood Actresses That Make You Sweat

From Gym Shorts to Sports Bra: 9 Hot Gym Wear Looks of Bollywood Actresses That Make You Sweat

Bollywood divas don’t just rule the red carpet, they also know how to turn the gym into a fashion runway. We often see Bollywood actresses giving a sneak peek of their gym routine. From Bollywood-inspired heavy workout sessions to Bollywood-inspired gym outfits, these stunning actresses never fail to raise the temperature. Whether it’s Kareena Kapoor’s bold picks or Malaika Arora’s hot gym looks, their fitness fashion is always up to the mark. Let’s take a look at the 9 hot and sexy gym wear outfits of Bollywood actresses that you can copy to be your gym diva.

Nora Fatehi Gym Wear
1/11

Nora Fatehi Gym Wear

Nora Fatehi wears a trendy one-shoulder cut-out sports bra with matching high-waist shorts.

Katrina Kaif Gym Wear
2/11

Katrina Kaif Gym Wear

Katrina Kaif looks extremely hot in a black sports bra and matching mini shorts. Her curves and toned body are worth the hype.

Sonam Bajwa Gym Wear
3/11

Sonam Bajwa Gym Wear

Sonam Bajwa looks stunning in an all white sporty look with a fitted sports bra and joggers. She paried it with a chic cap and wavy hairstyle.

Shanaya Kapoor Gym Wear
4/11

Shanaya Kapoor Gym Wear

Shanaya Kapoor looks chic in a spaghetti crop top, which she paired with a mini sports skirt and knee-high sheer stockings.

Jacqueline Fernandez Gym Wear
5/11

Jacqueline Fernandez Gym Wear

Jacqueline Fernandez looks absolutely stunning in a white bodysuit perfect for the gym or your dance classes.

Uravashi Rautela Gym Wear
6/11

Uravashi Rautela Gym Wear

Uravashi Rautela looks sexy in a bold multicoloured bodysuit with big cut-outs around the waistline. She paired it with a purple shimmery jacket.

Disha Patani Gym Wear
7/11

Disha Patani Gym Wear

Disha Patani looks screaming hot in a deep blue sports bra with metallic gym shorts. She layered it with a short white jacket.

Kareena Kapoor Gym Wear
8/11

Kareena Kapoor Gym Wear

Kareena Kapoor looks glamorous in a black and golden Puma gym wear set. Her sports bra and bottom features a leopard print style.

Avneet Kaur Gym Wear
9/11

Avneet Kaur Gym Wear

Avneet Kaur turns heads in a black Calvin Klein bralette with matching black joggers. She layered it with a black jacket.

Janhvi Kapoor Gym Wear
10/11

Janhvi Kapoor Gym Wear

Janhvi Kapoor looks sexy in a white racerback sports bra with black hot shorts. Her toned abs are a classic workout inspiration.

Disclaimer
11/11

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is intended for entertainment and fashion purposes only. All images and references to celebrities are used to highlight their public appearances and style. We do not intend to objectify, disrespect, or harm the reputation of any individual mentioned.

