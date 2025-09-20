From Gym Shorts to Sports Bra: 9 Hot Gym Wear Looks of Bollywood Actresses That Make You Sweat

Bollywood divas don’t just rule the red carpet, they also know how to turn the gym into a fashion runway. We often see Bollywood actresses giving a sneak peek of their gym routine. From Bollywood-inspired heavy workout sessions to Bollywood-inspired gym outfits, these stunning actresses never fail to raise the temperature. Whether it’s Kareena Kapoor’s bold picks or Malaika Arora’s hot gym looks, their fitness fashion is always up to the mark. Let’s take a look at the 9 hot and sexy gym wear outfits of Bollywood actresses that you can copy to be your gym diva.