From Gym Shorts to Sports Bra: 9 Hot Gym Wear Looks of Bollywood Actresses That Make You Sweat
Bollywood divas don’t just rule the red carpet, they also know how to turn the gym into a fashion runway. We often see Bollywood actresses giving a sneak peek of their gym routine. From Bollywood-inspired heavy workout sessions to Bollywood-inspired gym outfits, these stunning actresses never fail to raise the temperature. Whether it’s Kareena Kapoor’s bold picks or Malaika Arora’s hot gym looks, their fitness fashion is always up to the mark. Let’s take a look at the 9 hot and sexy gym wear outfits of Bollywood actresses that you can copy to be your gym diva.
Nora Fatehi Gym Wear
Nora Fatehi wears a trendy one-shoulder cut-out sports bra with matching high-waist shorts.
Katrina Kaif Gym Wear
Katrina Kaif looks extremely hot in a black sports bra and matching mini shorts. Her curves and toned body are worth the hype.
Sonam Bajwa Gym Wear
Sonam Bajwa looks stunning in an all white sporty look with a fitted sports bra and joggers. She paried it with a chic cap and wavy hairstyle.
Shanaya Kapoor Gym Wear
Shanaya Kapoor looks chic in a spaghetti crop top, which she paired with a mini sports skirt and knee-high sheer stockings.
Jacqueline Fernandez Gym Wear
Jacqueline Fernandez looks absolutely stunning in a white bodysuit perfect for the gym or your dance classes.
Uravashi Rautela Gym Wear
Uravashi Rautela looks sexy in a bold multicoloured bodysuit with big cut-outs around the waistline. She paired it with a purple shimmery jacket.
Disha Patani Gym Wear
Disha Patani looks screaming hot in a deep blue sports bra with metallic gym shorts. She layered it with a short white jacket.
Kareena Kapoor Gym Wear
Kareena Kapoor looks glamorous in a black and golden Puma gym wear set. Her sports bra and bottom features a leopard print style.
Avneet Kaur Gym Wear
Avneet Kaur turns heads in a black Calvin Klein bralette with matching black joggers. She layered it with a black jacket.
Janhvi Kapoor Gym Wear
Janhvi Kapoor looks sexy in a white racerback sports bra with black hot shorts. Her toned abs are a classic workout inspiration.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is intended for entertainment and fashion purposes only. All images and references to celebrities are used to highlight their public appearances and style. We do not intend to objectify, disrespect, or harm the reputation of any individual mentioned.