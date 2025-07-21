Underrated Bollywood Actresses Who Blew Us Away With Memorable Performances
Tillotama Shome
Films like Sir, Qissa, and Raaghir showcase her ability to portray complex emotions with subtlety and grace. She often chooses roles that explore marginalized voices, making her work important.
Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte excels in films like Parched, Phobia, and Sacred games, she has a great tact of balancing mainstream and experimental cinema, bringing honesty to her characters, which often challenges societal norms.
Sayani Gupta
Films like Margarita with a straw and Article 15, Sayani has a knack for playing layered, realistic characters that add depth to any narrative, even in supporting roles.
Kirti Kulhari
She stands out with her versatile performances in movies like Pink, Mismatched, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. She often plays strong, independent women with conviction, making her one of the most reliable actors in the Bollywood industry.
Nandita Das
Nandita Das shines in Fire, Earth, and Manto, with her great acting skills, making her a respected figure in both mainstream and parallel cinema.
Amruta Subhash
Her performances in films like Chumbak, The Disciple, and Talvar, was very natural and her ability to portray everyday struggles with authenticity and emotional appeal.
Shweta Tripathi
A fresh and relatable acting has been appreciated in Masaan, Mirzapur, and Haramkhor, her youthful energy and honesty to roles, often highlighting the contemporary urban life.
