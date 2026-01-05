Bollywood Actresses Who Performed Intimate Sexual Scenes On OTT: Raw, Dirty & Unfiltered Performances
Actresses are exploring bold, sensual and fearless roles on OTT platforms. From unapologetically sexy scenes to slow-burning intimacy, these performances sparked massive buzz and social media chatter. Their roles broke stereotypes and pushed boundaries, becoming some of the most talked-about moments in Indian OTT history.
Here’s a look at Bollywood actresses whose hot and sexy on-screen moments left viewers hooked and headlines sizzling.
Esha Gupta- Ashram 3
She played a confident character that added a bold layer to the series. her intimate scenes became one of the most talked-about aspects of the new season.
Kiara Advani- Lust Stories
She delivered one of the most talked-about sensual performances in recent Bollywood. Her expressions, vulnerability and desire-driven role felt intimate yet powerful.
Rasika Duggal- Mirzapur
She mixed intensity with subtle sensuality in a dark, power-packed world. Her intimate moments felt organic, layered and dangerously real.
Tridha Choudhary- Ashram
This was one of OTT's most discussed performances for its bold and fearless energy. Her character blurred the line between desire, devotion and temptation.
Rajshri Deshpande- Sacred Games
She delivered raw intimacy with emotional depth and unapologetic realism. Her bold scenes weren't just sensual, they were haunting and intense.
