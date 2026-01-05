LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest india news allu arjun Delhi News BCB ayatollah ali khamenei 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bollywood Actresses Who Performed Intimate Sexual Scenes On OTT: Raw, Dirty & Unfiltered Performances

Bollywood Actresses Who Performed Intimate Sexual Scenes On OTT: Raw, Dirty & Unfiltered Performances

Actresses are exploring bold, sensual and fearless roles on OTT platforms. From unapologetically sexy scenes to slow-burning intimacy, these performances sparked massive buzz and social media chatter. Their roles broke stereotypes and pushed boundaries, becoming some of the most talked-about moments in Indian OTT history. 

Published By: Published: January 5, 2026 16:35:38 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bollywood Actresses Sex Scenes on OTT
1/7
OTT Actresses Who Performed Intimate Sexual Scenes On-Screen: Raw, Dirty & Unfiltered Performances

Bollywood Actresses Sex Scenes on OTT

Here’s a look at Bollywood actresses whose hot and sexy on-screen moments left viewers hooked and headlines sizzling.

You Might Be Interested In
Esha Gupta- Ashram 3
2/7

Esha Gupta- Ashram 3

She played a confident character that added a bold layer to the series. her intimate scenes became one of the most talked-about aspects of the new season.

Kiara Advani- Lust Stories
3/7

Kiara Advani- Lust Stories

She delivered one of the most talked-about sensual performances in recent Bollywood. Her expressions, vulnerability and desire-driven role felt intimate yet powerful.

You Might Be Interested In
Rasika Duggal- Mirzapur
4/7

Rasika Duggal- Mirzapur

She mixed intensity with subtle sensuality in a dark, power-packed world. Her intimate moments felt organic, layered and dangerously real.

Tridha Choudhary- Ashram
5/7

Tridha Choudhary- Ashram

This was one of OTT's most discussed performances for its bold and fearless energy. Her character blurred the line between desire, devotion and temptation.

Rajshri Deshpande- Sacred Games
6/7

Rajshri Deshpande- Sacred Games

She delivered raw intimacy with emotional depth and unapologetic realism. Her bold scenes weren't just sensual, they were haunting and intense.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. Viewer discretion is advised as the shows mentioned contain mature themes, explicit scenes, and adult content. The list is based on current popularity and audience interest; availability and content ratings may vary by region and personal sensitivity.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS