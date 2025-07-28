Top Bollywood Actresses Who Grew Up In Armed Forces Families
There are some Bollywood actresses who were raised in military households with exposure to diverse religions, cultures, and cities across India. From early school days in cantonments to commanding lead roles, here are 6 Bollywood actresses who were raised in Armed forces families.
Anushka Sharma
She was born in Ayodhya and raised in military cantonments across India. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, served in the Indian Army. She had a disciplined upbringing which helped her strong work ethic and grounded nature.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
She is the daughter of Dr. Ashok Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra, both Indian Army doctors. She lived in multiple cities due to their postings. She says it enhanced her adaptability and confidence.
Sushmita Sen
She studied in various Air Force schools across India. Her father, Shubeer Sen, was a Wing Commandar in the Indian Air Force. She reflected the confidence seen in defense kids when she became Miss Universe 1994.
Lara Dutta
Lara's father, L.K. Dutta, is a retired Wing Commander from the Indian Air Force. She travelled a lot due to his postings. Credits to her diverse exposure to culture, she is a very confident woman.
Gul Panag
She is the daughter of Lt. Gen. H.S. Panag, a retired Indian Army General. She lived in 13 different cities as a child including Wellington, Leh, and Mhow.
Neha Dhupia
Neha grew up in naval bases like Visakhapatnam and Kochi. Her father, Commander Pradip Singh Dhupia, served in the Indian Navy. It attributed her confidence and discipline due to her naval upbringing.
