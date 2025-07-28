  • Home>
Top Bollywood Actresses Who Grew Up In Armed Forces Families

There are some Bollywood actresses who were raised in military households with exposure to diverse religions, cultures, and cities across India. From early school days in cantonments to commanding lead roles, here are 6 Bollywood actresses who were raised in Armed forces families.

July 28, 2025
Anushka Sharma

She was born in Ayodhya and raised in military cantonments across India. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, served in the Indian Army. She had a disciplined upbringing which helped her strong work ethic and grounded nature.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She is the daughter of Dr. Ashok Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra, both Indian Army doctors. She lived in multiple cities due to their postings. She says it enhanced her adaptability and confidence.

Sushmita Sen

She studied in various Air Force schools across India. Her father, Shubeer Sen, was a Wing Commandar in the Indian Air Force. She reflected the confidence seen in defense kids when she became Miss Universe 1994.

Lara Dutta

Lara's father, L.K. Dutta, is a retired Wing Commander from the Indian Air Force. She travelled a lot due to his postings. Credits to her diverse exposure to culture, she is a very confident woman.

Gul Panag

She is the daughter of Lt. Gen. H.S. Panag, a retired Indian Army General. She lived in 13 different cities as a child including Wellington, Leh, and Mhow.

Neha Dhupia

Neha grew up in naval bases like Visakhapatnam and Kochi. Her father, Commander Pradip Singh Dhupia, served in the Indian Navy. It attributed her confidence and discipline due to her naval upbringing.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

