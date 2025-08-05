Bollywood Affairs: Secrets You Didn’t Know About Your Favorite Celebrities
Bollywood actors spend long hours on set with each other performing intense scenes and sometimes, end up having an affair. These affairs weren’t always confirmed, but the chemistry and sudden break-ups said a lot.
Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori
There was a rumored affair during filming. Hrithik's marriage with Sussanne Khan ended and his on screen chemistry with Barbara started showing in real life.
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor
They started openly but stories suggest that Shahid was involved with other co-stars too. There was tension during Jab We Met shoot as their breakup unfolded. Kareena later moved on and married Saif Ali Khan.
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Despite denying it at first, their holiday pictures and live-in rumors confirmed it all. Their romance started after Ranbir's split with Deepika Padukone. Katrina and Ranbir ended silently, with both moving on personally and professionally.
Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan
There was alleged closeness which became a massive industry gossip. It was not confirmed but Bollywood insiders still talk about it.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
Their romance started during the Bachna Ae Haseeno shoot. Ranbir cheated on Deepika with Katrina Kaif during Raajneeti. Later on, Deepika shaded him on Koffee with Karan show.
Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra
They were having on screen chemistry which led to off screen romance (rumored). Reports say that Twinkle Khanna stopped Akshay from working with Priyanka ever again. Priyanka quietly distanced after the buzz.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha
Bollywood's most legendary "unconfirmed" affair. It started during the shoot of Silsila which mirrored their real-life triangle with Jaya Bachchan. Rekha's sindoor kept the rumors alive for decades.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.