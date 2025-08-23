From Dangal To Neerja: 7 Inspiring Bollywood Biopics That Bring True Stories To Life

LIVE TV
Bollywood Biopics bring real life tales of courage, determination, and sacrifice to the Big screen. These films not only entertain but also inspire, celebrating extraordinary individuals who made a lasting impact on society. By turning real stories into cinematic experiences, Bollywood keeps alive the legacy of these heroes for generations. 

August 23, 2025 | 1:45 AM IST
1/8

Dangal- Wrestling Glory Of Phogat Sisters

Aamir Khan's Dangal tells the inspiring true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita, who broke stereotypes to bring home wrestling gold for India. The film beautifully showcases their struggles, determination, and triumph.

2/8

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story- Journey Of A Cricket Legend

This biopic follows Mahendra Singh Dhoni's rise from a small town ticket collector to one of the most successful captains in cricket history. It captures his challenges, personal sacrifices, and iconic world cup win.

3/8

Sarbjit- A Tale Of Justice And Sibling Love

Starring Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai, Sarabjit recounts the heartbreaking real life story of an Indian farmer wrongfully imprisoned in Pakistan, and his sister's relentless fight for his release.

4/8

Mary Kom- Punching Through Barriers

Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of Olympic medalist Mary Kom showcases her journey from humble beginnings in Manipur to becoming one of the most celebrated boxers in the world, despite societal and personal challenges.

5/8

Neerja- Courage In The Face Of Terror

Sonam Kapoor brings to life the heroic story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during a hijacking. The film celebrates her bravery and selflessness.

6/8

Super 30- The Education Warrior Anand Kumar

Hrithik Roshan stars as mathematician Anad Kumar, who dedicated his life to coaching underprivileged students for India's toughest engineering entrance exams, proving that talent can flourish anywhere.

7/8

Shershaah- The Kargil Hero Vikram Batra

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra, narrates the life of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero whose courage and sacrifice have become a symbol of patriotism in India.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and entertainment purposes only.

