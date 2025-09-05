Baaghi 4 and Other Bollywood Films With sequels That Went Blockbuster
Baaghi 4 has already sparked discussions within a single day! Many Bollywood films have returned with multiple parts leaving fans waiting for more. Not only Baaghi, many emotional dramas andbig budget actions have become fan favorite. Here is a list of Bollywood top 6 movies with sequels similar to Baaghi 4.
Dhoom Series
It is an action-heist franchise, famous for bikes and hottie villains. Aamir Khan was the villain in Dhoom 3.
Krrish series
This one is an India's original superhero film with Hrithik Roshan as Rohit/Krrish. Fans are still waiting for Krrish 4.
Singham Series
This film is Rohit Shetty's cop universe starter. Its lead actor is Ajay Devgn. Singham Again is the upcoming sequel.
Golmaal series
It is a comedy blockbuster series by Rohit Shetty. Its fifth part is still in the talks of many people.
Don Series
Shahrukh Khan is in this stylish remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don. Fans are eagerly awaiting for Don 3.
Race series
It is an action thriller franchise with betrayals and twists. It is famous for stylish execution. John Abraham, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan appeared in different parts.
Housefull series
It is a multi-star comedy franchise by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay Kumar handled the film single handedly.
