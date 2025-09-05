LIVE TV
  • Baaghi 4 and Other Bollywood Films With sequels That Went Blockbuster

Baaghi 4 and Other Bollywood Films With sequels That Went Blockbuster

Baaghi 4 has already sparked discussions within a single day! Many Bollywood films have returned with multiple parts leaving fans waiting for more. Not only Baaghi, many emotional dramas andbig budget actions have become fan favorite. Here is a list of Bollywood top 6 movies with sequels similar to Baaghi 4.

By: Last Updated: September 5, 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dhoom Series
1/8

Dhoom Series

It is an action-heist franchise, famous for bikes and hottie villains. Aamir Khan was the villain in Dhoom 3.

Krrish series
2/8

Krrish series

This one is an India's original superhero film with Hrithik Roshan as Rohit/Krrish. Fans are still waiting for Krrish 4.

Singham Series
3/8

Singham Series

This film is Rohit Shetty's cop universe starter. Its lead actor is Ajay Devgn. Singham Again is the upcoming sequel.

Golmaal series
4/8

Golmaal series

It is a comedy blockbuster series by Rohit Shetty. Its fifth part is still in the talks of many people.

Don Series
5/8

Don Series

Shahrukh Khan is in this stylish remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don. Fans are eagerly awaiting for Don 3.

Race series
6/8

Race series

It is an action thriller franchise with betrayals and twists. It is famous for stylish execution. John Abraham, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan appeared in different parts.

Housefull series
7/8

Housefull series

It is a multi-star comedy franchise by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay Kumar handled the film single handedly.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

