Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan
Celeb kids prove that ethnic wear never goes out of style, especially when done with confidence and cuteness. Here are 7 outfits worn by celebrity kids which your kid can recreate to give a glam festive vibe this raksha bandhan.
Taimur Ali Khan
He is always a paparazzi favorite, dressed in a classic dark blue kurta with white pajama. He looked like a mini royal. He is calm and confident.
Aradhya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai's daughter)
Aradhaya opted for a sky blue duit with a stripey dupatta, with a balanced traditional look with comfort and elegance. She looks like a perfect Gen Z star growing up.
Misha Kapoor (Shahid Kapoor's daughter)
Misha wore a baby pink lehenga, looking like a little baby princess. She is twinning with her parents. This coordinated look gave major "family goals" vibes.
Riaan and Rahyl (Riteish Deshmukh's Sons)
Riaan and Rahyl dressed in sunshine yellow kurtas. Their kurtas perfectly matched the Deshmukh family's playful personality and the vibrant colors of their outfits gave a festive pop radiating energy and warmth.
Sanjay Dutt's family
His kids are stealing the spotlight with his daughter looking graceful in a pink suit with matching dupatta. While his son is rocking a Pink kurta with nehru jacket, blending class with cuteness!
Yug and Nysa (Ajay Devgan's kids)
Daughter Nysa turned up the glam in a hot yellow suit with her modern ethnic look and confident pose. While son Yug wore a yellow kurta, looking striking yet simple.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha
The family was twinning in matching outfits. Baby Raha wore a flowy sleeve suit without a dupatta. Her look gave comfy yet cute baby fashion in a trendy twist.
