LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan

Celeb kids prove that ethnic wear never goes out of style, especially when done with confidence and cuteness. Here are 7 outfits worn by celebrity kids which your kid can recreate to give a glam festive vibe this raksha bandhan.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
1/8

Taimur Ali Khan

He is always a paparazzi favorite, dressed in a classic dark blue kurta with white pajama. He looked like a mini royal. He is calm and confident.

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
2/8

Aradhya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai's daughter)

Aradhaya opted for a sky blue duit with a stripey dupatta, with a balanced traditional look with comfort and elegance. She looks like a perfect Gen Z star growing up.

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
3/8

Misha Kapoor (Shahid Kapoor's daughter)

Misha wore a baby pink lehenga, looking like a little baby princess. She is twinning with her parents. This coordinated look gave major "family goals" vibes.

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
4/8

Riaan and Rahyl (Riteish Deshmukh's Sons)

Riaan and Rahyl dressed in sunshine yellow kurtas. Their kurtas perfectly matched the Deshmukh family's playful personality and the vibrant colors of their outfits gave a festive pop radiating energy and warmth.

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
5/8

Sanjay Dutt's family

His kids are stealing the spotlight with his daughter looking graceful in a pink suit with matching dupatta. While his son is rocking a Pink kurta with nehru jacket, blending class with cuteness!

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
6/8

Yug and Nysa (Ajay Devgan's kids)

Daughter Nysa turned up the glam in a hot yellow suit with her modern ethnic look and confident pose. While son Yug wore a yellow kurta, looking striking yet simple.

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
7/8

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha

The family was twinning in matching outfits. Baby Raha wore a flowy sleeve suit without a dupatta. Her look gave comfy yet cute baby fashion in a trendy twist.

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery
Bollywood Celeb Kids In Ethnics: Outfits Your Child Can Recreate This Rakshabandhan - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?