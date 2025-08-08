LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family

Bollywood’s most captivating mother-daughter duos are redefining glamour and elegance across  generations. With their natural charm, confident personas and undeniable chemistry, these dynamic pairs are making waves in the industry. Whether this is their public appearance or personal charisma ,each duo exudes a timeless blend of classis sophistication and modern appeal that leaves fans and media spellbound. From iconic screen presences to effortless style, these mother daughter duos are truly unforgettable.

By: Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
1/8

Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna- Timeless elegance

Dimples bold screen presence and Twinkle’s sharp persona create a duo that exudes timeless appeal. Their confident smiles and composed elegance command attention effortlessly .

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
2/8

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali khan – Fiery Glamour

Amrita’s strong screen image and Sara’s energetic presence make this duo striking. Their candid confidence and glamorous appearances always make a statement .

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
3/8

Sonia razdan and Alia Bhat- Effortless Star power

Soni's poised charm and Alia's explosive star power create a perfect balance of grace and glamour. Their public appearances radiate warmth, confidence, and effortless hotness.

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
4/8

Pooja bedi and Alaya F - Bold and Unapologetic

Pooja's fearless personality and Alaya's bold debut have positioned them as a duo that owns the spotlight. Their confidence and edgy vibe make them stand out in every appearance.

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
5/8

Babita and Karena Kapoor Khan – Regal glamour

Babita’s soft yet striking presence and Kareena’s modern day boldness command the limelight with natural flair. Both of them are the hottest mother daughter duo in the Bollywood industry.

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
6/8

Moon Moon Sen and Raima Sen- Ethereal Elegance

Moon Moon's classic screen magnetism blends beautifully with Ramia's understand allure. Their mystique and confidence give them a regal presence that defines classic Bollywood beauty.

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
7/8

Tanuja and Kajol- Power-packed passion

Tanuja's vibrant personality and Kajol's fierce on-screen presence make this duo iconic. Their bold personalities, candid charm, and powerful expressions create a compelling mix of glamour and strength.

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only, and not to defame anyone.

Tags:

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery
7 Times Bollywood Mother-Daughter Duos Proved That Hotness Runs In The Family - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?