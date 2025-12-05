From Raha to Vayu: Celebrity Baby Names with Strong & Positive Meanings
Celebrity parents often choose rare and meaningful names for their children. Their baby names quickly become trends and spark curiosity among fans. Each name usually carries spiritual, cultural or emotional significance. From Raha Kapoor to Vayu Ahuja, here’s a list of the top 5 unique baby names inspired by celebrities that reflect identity and personality.
Evaarah- Baby girl of Evelyn Sharma
It is a modern, stylish name with a soft sound. Its meaning is linked to "bringer of peace" or "life", inspired by Eve. It represents new beginnings and purity.
Raha- Baby girl of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
In Arabic, it means "peace, rest, comfort, joy." In Hindi/Sanskrit, it is associated with the path of truth. In Bengali, means "free and happy."
Vayu- Baby boy of Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
It is a Sanskrit name meaning "God of Wind" in Hindu mythology. It represents power, movement, and life force. It has a strong spiritual and nature connection.
Agastya- Son of Aishwarya & Dhanush in films; used by celeb families too
It is derived from sage Agastya, symbol of wisdom and knowledge. A star in the southern sky is named after him. It has deep mythological roots in India.
Jeh- Youngest son of Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan
It is a modern short name with a bold feel. It is said to mean "blue crested bird" or linked to Jay meaning victory.
