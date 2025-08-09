Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Sara Ali Khan to Sonu Sood Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Rakhi
Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Raksha Bandhan with a bond of love, care, and endless laughter. Many celebrities shared adorable moments on Instagram with their siblings. From Sara Ali Khan to Sonu Sood, take a glimpse of their bond with their siblings.
Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan shared a recent picture on Instagram with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, showing off his rakhi on Raksha Bandhan. Sara dolled up in a yellow embroidered suit and Ibrahim in a plain dark blue kurta.
Sonu Sood & Malvika Sachar Sood
Sonu Sood celebrates the Raksha Bandhan festival with his sister Malvika Sachar Sood. Sonu wore a black t-shirt, and his sister looked elegant in a pink chikankari kurti.
Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a story on her Instagram with her brother Ranbir Kapoor wishing Happy Rakhi to him. Ranbir and Riddhima wore matching pink ensemble outfits, giving major brother-sister goals.
Mannara Chopra & Siddharth Chopra
Mannara Chopra tied a rakhi to her and Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra. Mannara wore a printed sky blue suit, meanwhile Siddharth wore white shirt and trousers.
Sanjay Dut- Priya & Anju Dutt
Sanjay Dut celebrates Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Priya and Anju. He captioned this picture saying, “Priya and Anju, having you as my sister is the biggest blessing life could give me.”
Krushna Abhishek & Arti Singh
Krushna Abhishek is seen taking blessings from his sister Arti Singh on Raksha Bandhan. Arti looks beautiful in a pink suit with big chunky statement earrings, and Krushna wore a white linen t-shirt.