Bollywood Couples Sharing Intimate Moments On Camera: From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh

Bollywood isn’t just about dance and drama, it’s also full of intimacy and romance! Many celebrities have shown their passion towards their partners on camera, leaving fans stunned.  Here is a list of 6 Bollywood celebrity couples who shared intimate moments on camera!

August 10, 2025
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka's white dress adds softness to the romantic moment. Their lips lock deeply, radiating both love and lust. Nick's black coat contrasts beautifully with her bright outfit.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The gun pressed to Deepika's stomach adds danger to the scene's heat. Ranveer's dominance and Deepika's surrender creates explosive chemistry. This kissing scene is one of Bollywood's boldest moments.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir and Alia are gently kissing on their wedding day! Their lips meet with a passion that will last for life. The moment looks like pure magic, redefining wedding romance.

Sidharth and Kiara Advani

Kiara sitting in Sidharth's lap keeps the vibe playful and intimate. His hand resting on hers adds a possessive edge to the scene. Kiara's short jumpsuit teases just enough.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Her lips meet his forehead in a gesture of deep affection. Their closed eyes show they are savoring the closeness. It is gentle and full of pure love.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Matching black gives them a power couple vibe. Their faces hover just inches apart, building intimate tension. It's a tease that leaves fans wanting more!

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

