  • Navratri 2025: Best Bollywood Dance Songs For Dandiya & Garba Nights

Navratri 2025: Best Bollywood Dance Songs For Dandiya & Garba Nights

Garba nights are full of high-energy beats and festive Bollywood music. These dance songs bring fun and vibrancy to the celebrations. These make everyone enjoy with lots of laughter. Here’s a list of top 6 songs to boost your Navratri celebrations this year:

By: Last Updated: September 25, 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

It is an iconic garba anthem with energetic beats that instantly lift the festive mood. It is a must-play for every Navratri playlist.

Nagada Sang Dhol- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Nagada Sang Dhol- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

This song is full of fast-paced beats ideal for intense garba dancing. It is the perfect mix of Bollywood glam with tradition. It is guaranteed to get everyone on the dance floor.

Radha Kaise Na Jale- Lagaan
Radha Kaise Na Jale- Lagaan

It is a fun and playful track with cultural richness. It has traditional lyrics which keep the festive spirit alive!

Odhni Odhu Odhu Ne Udi Jaye- Hellaro
Odhni Odhu Odhu Ne Udi Jaye- Hellaro

It is a Gujarati folk song with strong beats for a synchronized group garba. It brings authentic flavor to your playlist with cinematic magic.

Kamariya- Mitron
Kamariya- Mitron

It is a modern garba hit with catchy hook and dance moves. It is easy to dance to with dandiya sticks. It is a youth favorite and preferred by college fests and society events.

Chogada- Loveyatri
Chogada- Loveyatri

It is a Navratri blockbuster designed especially for dandiya nights. it has high-energy beats and a catchy chorus making it everyone's favorite.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

