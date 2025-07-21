Love Mohit Suri Classics? Watch These 7 Movies Before His Latest Release Saiyaara
Director Mohit Suri, known for delivering blockbuster movies, including Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and many more. He once again came to rule the big screen with Saiyara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, which Yash Raj Films produced. Saiyara has already shattered all box office records, and the opening of the movie received an impressive box office collection.
Before watching Saiyara, check out these must-watch Mohit Suri movies.
Woh Lamhe…
Woh Lamhe… is a romantic movie featuring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja. The movie is based on Praveen Babi’s life and her relationship with her lover and mentor during her struggling days, Mahesh Bhatt.
Awarapan
Awarapan, an action crime movie starring Imran Hashmi and Shriya Saran. The cult status received movie revolves around a hitman tasked to keep an eye on the boss’s mistress, who has been a victim of sex trafficking, and he helps to reunite the mistress with her lover.
Murder 2
Murder 2, a quasi-sequel of the Murder film series, starring Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Prashant Narayanan. A former cop, who is hired by a gangster pimp to find a missing prostitute.
Aashiqui 2
Aashiqui 2, a musical romantic drama movie, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie shows the love story between a failing singer and his aspiring singer, which later affected her career due to his alcohol and temper issues.
Ek Villain
Ek Villain, a romantic action thriller film starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie with award-winning songs follows a former gangster who plots revenge after a serial killer murdered his pregnant wife.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani
Hamari Adhuri Kahani, a musical romantic drama movie starring Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan, and Rajkummar Rao. The movie is based on the real-life story of Producer Mahesh Bhatt’s parents, Nanabhai Bhatt, Shirin Mohammad Ali, and his stepmother, Hemalata Bhatt.
Half Girlfriend
Half Girlfriend, a romantic drama movie starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is based on the novel by Chetan Bhagat, a student from Bihar falls in love with a wealthy girl and convenience her to be his girlfriend, and how later she agrees to be his ‘Half Girlfriend’.
