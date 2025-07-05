Bollywood Duplicate Faces: Actresses With Doppelgangers
Bollywood’s biggest twist isn’t in a film plot, it’s the uncanny real life resemblances between stars. Whether it’s fate or just camera angles, here are some Bollywood faces that remind us beauty does repeat itself, sometimes decades apart.
Aishwarya Rai & Sneha Ullal
They both have green eyes, fair skin and an etherial vibe. Sneha ullal was launched in 'Lucky: no time for Love' by Salman Khan and instantly got called an Aishwarya Rai clone.
Reena Roy & Sonakshi Sinha
They both have similar nose, face shape and beautiful eyes, that gives them a classic 70's heroine look. Rumors also flew that Reena Roy was Sonakshi's biological mother due to their uncanny likeness.
Madhuri Dixit & Niki Walia
They both have similar dimples, smile and warm expressions. Niki is a TV actress known from 'Astitva'. She was often mistaken for Madhuri Dixit, especially in her early interviews.
Katrina Kaif & Zarine Khan
They both have a similar facial structure, pouty lips and soft British Indian features. Zarine debuted with Salman Khan and was instantly called Katrina's duplicate.
Parveen Babi & Deepshikha Nagpal
They both have retro glam, long flowing hair and sharp features. Deepshika often played glamorous, bold character and was called a 90s version of Parveen Babi.
Divya Bharti & Sri Devi
They both have innocent expressions, petite charm and expressive eyes. They were both legends in their own eras, with Divya's life cut short too soon.
Hema Malini & Kiara Advani
They both have a delicate face, soft eyes and elegant expressions. Many fans on social media have pointed out that Kiara gives major "young Hema ji" vibes in her red carpet looks.
