Bollywood Films With The Best VFX Effects One Should Not Miss
Bollywood has come a long way from flying superheroes and mythical universes to shape shifting villains and Sci-Fi battles. Here is a list of top Bollywood VFX films you simply should not miss watching!
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022)
This movie introduced the Astra verse blending superhero themes with Indian mythology. Spectacular visuals like astras, fire powers and energy battles were used.
Baahubali Series (2015 & 2017)
This movie was a pan-India success with massive CGI created war scenes and kingdoms. This elevated Indian cinemas global image with fantasy visuals. One of the best scene was the waterfall sequence.
Ra.One (2011)
One of India's first Sci-Fi superhero films with futuristic visuals. This film used slow motion, motion capture and game like effects. The VFX highlights are video game battles and train crash sequence.
Krrish 3 (2013)
This movie featured intense battles and superpower visuals. Krrish 3 is a is part of India's only successful superhero franchise that begin with Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish. It is India's own superhero story with sci-fi effects and mutants.
Tumbbad (2018)
This is a horror fantasy film with mythical story telling and haunting visuals. It has subtle yet stunning effects that create a surreal atmosphere.
Padmaavat (2018)
This movie used digital effects to recreate the grandeur of medieval India. It is a grand historical epic with enhanced battle scenes and palatial sets.
Robot 2.0 (2018)
This movie used international VFX teams for CGI intense scenes. Sci-fi epics with drones, giant robots and high tech warfare made the movie block buster. The VFX highlights were cell phone monster and robot bird battles.
