Bollywood Goes Vegan: Why Top Celebrities Are Ditching Animal Products
Bollywood is witnessing a powerful lifestyle shift as several A list celebrities are embracing veganism. From plant based diets to cruelty free fashion and beauty, stars are consciously ditching animal products to promote better health, sustainability and compassion. This growing vegan wave is not just a trend. It reflects changing mindsets in the Indian entertainment industry and beyond.
Jacqueline Fernandez
For Jacqueline Fernandez vegan advocacy is not limited to diet alone. From beauty products to fashion choices. she supports ethical consumption through her association with PETA and cruelty free brands. she brings attention to how glamour is produced behind the scenes.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt approach to veganism reflects purpose rather than popularity. By supporting animal welfare and building her eco conscious initiative. Coexist she highlights plant based living as meaningful climate action. Experts in sustainability believe food choices directly affect carbon footprints even in the smallest ways.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh journey toward veganism began with a question from their child rather than a passing trend. That thought sparked the creation of Imagine Meat a venture rooted in compassion and confidence that Indian food habits are ready for a rethink.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor adopted veganism years ago choosing to align his diet with spirituality and self discipline. Long before it became fashionable he viewed food as an act of mindfulness an idea that wellness experts now associate with better metabolic and mental health.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan famous for his intense body transformations has experimented with vegan diets during periods of physical training. Nutrition experts say more elite performers are turning to plant based eating to support recovery while reducing dependence on animal protein.
