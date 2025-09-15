From Dangal to Sam Bahadur: 7 Sanya Malhotra Movies You Must Watch Before Sunny Sanskari

Sanya Malhotra’s film career is a testament to her versatility as an actress, with each role showcasing a new facet of her talent. From her Breakout performance in Dangal to the nuanced characters in Badhaai Ho and Pataakha, she has proven her range. With films like Photograph, Pagglait, and Love Hostel, she has demonstrated her ability to tackle complex roles with sensitivity and depth. Her portrayal in Sam Bahadur adds another layer to her already impressive repertoire. As she takes on new projects like Sunny Sanskari, her body of work will undoubtedly continue to activate audiences with its emotional depth and authenticity.