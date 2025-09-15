From Dangal to Sam Bahadur: 7 Sanya Malhotra Movies You Must Watch Before Sunny Sanskari
Sanya Malhotra’s film career is a testament to her versatility as an actress, with each role showcasing a new facet of her talent. From her Breakout performance in Dangal to the nuanced characters in Badhaai Ho and Pataakha, she has proven her range. With films like Photograph, Pagglait, and Love Hostel, she has demonstrated her ability to tackle complex roles with sensitivity and depth. Her portrayal in Sam Bahadur adds another layer to her already impressive repertoire. As she takes on new projects like Sunny Sanskari, her body of work will undoubtedly continue to activate audiences with its emotional depth and authenticity.
Dangal- 2016
Sania made debut as Babita Phogat, showcase her wrestling skills and determination. This biopic introduced her with emotional depth and authenticity.
Badhaai Ho- 2018
She played Renee Sharma, a character who balances humor with sensitivity amid societal expectations and familial issues. Her performance stands out for its simplicity and relatability.
Pataakha- 2018
Tanya portrait one of two feuding sisters, bringing raw intensity and authenticity to the role. The way she immorses in the dialect, body language, and conflict is just unbeatable.
Photograph- 2019
Her role as Miloni showcases her softer side, playing a reserve student drawn into a tender romance. This role shows her ability to portray vulnerability and quarter emotional arcs excellently.
Pagglait- 2021
Sania play the young widow learning to define herself against the societal norms, shining with subtle emotions, humor, and strength. This film reflects her maturity as an actor.
Love Hostel- 2022
She starred as Jyoti Dilawar, caught in a crossfire of societal norms, danger, and desperation, delivering a strong performance. This film gives her a tougher, more intense environment to work in.
Sam Bahadur- 2023
Sanya added depth to her filmography with her portrayal of Silloo Manekshaw, supporting Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw in this biographical war drama.
