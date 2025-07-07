Bollywood Hottest White Saree Looks That Redefined Glamour
Bollywood divas have been serving looks recently with their delicate embroidery to bold pearl detailing sarees. White sarees give a dreamy, elegant and fashionable vibe. Take inspiration from these 7 stunning beauties in Bollywood that redefined the meaning of white sarees.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's sheer white floral saree is the perfect choice for a minimalist bride. The delicate embroidery with the soft organza fabric creates a magical, fairytale vibe.
Nora Fatehi
Nora is wearing an off-white saree with heavy silver sequin embroidery and a sleeveless blouse. Her softly curled hair and the matching choker elevate the outfit making it a showstopper.
Jacqueline Fernandez
With a low rise bun and soft makeup, Jacqueline looks ethereal in her nettled white saree with intricate threadworm and shimmer. This romantic saree is perfect for a daytime shoot.
Kriti Sanon
Here, she's flaunting two white saree looks— one satin pearl-detailed piece and the other sheer with a sparkly plunging blouse. Both offer unique styling ideas to women.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi's minimal accessories and voluminous waves keep the focus on the glamour of the look. Janhvi stunned in her ivory saree teamed with a heavily beaded pearl blouse and layered pearl strings. She looks sexy yet powerful at the same time!
Kiara Advani
Kiara's sleek hair, statement earrings and her bold eye makeup made this look ideal for those who love a modern edge.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika's dramatic ruffled white saree screams power. Wearing a regal pearl choker blouse is serving looks. This style seems very unique and makes a statement look with luxury.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.