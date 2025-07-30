Bollywood Inspired Jewelry Moments That Are Perfect For Bridal And Festive Looks
Bollywood has often given many jewelry pieces that were not just part of the costumes, but also became iconic cultural statements. These jewels are stunning and bold in their own way, making one feel sexy and confident wearing them. Many brides choose to wear these kinds of jewelries to make a statement on their big day. Here is a list of 7 jewelry moments that can be recreated at weddings and festivals across India.
Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Sonam had a Rajasthani bridal look with the borla maang tikka which became a trendsetter at that time. She was wearing multi-layered kundan necklaces which added a royal vibe to her lehenga. Her complete jewellery styling inspired many brides to choose traditional over modern.
Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani
Priyanka wore authentic Maharashtrian jewellery like the ambana pin and crescent nath. The delicate chokers with pearls added softness to her warrior queen image.
Anushka Shetty in Baahubali
Anushka looked stunning in heavy gold temple jewellery, including kamarbandhs and armlets. She wore traditional South Indian bridal pieces which became mainstream after her look.
Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat
Deepika's bold mathapatti and heavy jadau necklaces screamed Rajput royalty. It inspired a surge in traditional, regal wedding themed with its authenticity and elegance.
Aishwarya Rai in Jodhaa Akbar
Aishwarya's jewellery in this film remains one of the most recreated wedding styles in the Bollywood industry. Her look featured intricate borlas, haathphools and kundan chokers.
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia's signature red roses and big nose ring became instantly iconic. Her simple silver jewellery with crisp white sarees looked striking and bold. It showed how minimalism can still look powerful.
Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan in Heeramandi
Sonakshi's dramatic passas, bold jhumkas and multi-string chokers stood out. She channeled Nawabi through antique and oversized jewelry. It creates a stunning mix of royalty and vintage.
